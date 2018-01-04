President signs law on preventing, combating domestic violence

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed law No. 2229-VIII on preventing and combating domestic violence, the press service of the head of state reported on Thursday.

The document foresees the introduction of an integrated approach to combating domestic violence, the substantial expansion of existing tools for such a fight, the introduction of new definitions of terms and other norms aimed at improving the protection of victims of domestic violence.

In particular, the law foresees the creation and ensuring the functioning of the unified state register of cases of domestic violence.

The document is aimed at harmonizing the provisions of the current legislation of Ukraine in the field of counteracting domestic violence and violence against women and bringing it into line with European standards, providing a framework for ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the respective law at first reading on November 17, 2016 and at second reading and as a whole on December 7, 2017.