Some Ukrainians released from ORDLO suspected of aiding enemy

Among the Ukrainians released from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on December 27 last year, there are suspects of financing terrorism and transferring information to members of illegal armed groups, Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Heorhiy Tuka has said.

"There are people who are suspected of more serious crimes, of handing certain information over to the enemy. As for civilians, there are people who are suspected of fraud, financing terrorism and transfer of information," Tuka said on the air of the 112.ua TV channel on Wednesday.

He said that 26 civilians who had previously lived in the occupied territory were released from captivity of the militants.