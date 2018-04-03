French MPs to visit Kramatorsk on Wednesday – Tuka

A group of deputies of the French National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) will pay a visit to Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Wednesday, April 4, Heorhiy Tuka, deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine, said.

"You are planning to visit Kramatorsk tomorrow... I hope you will have the opportunity to meet, at least with the head of the Donetsk region (Donetsk Regional State Administration Head Pavlo Zhebrivsky)," he said at a round table meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday addressing the French parliamentarians.

Tuka also proposed to hold a meeting in the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories to discuss the results of the French lawmakers' visit to Donbas.