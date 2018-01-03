Facts

13:13 03.01.2018

Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Kyiv Court of Appeal has postponed until January 11, 2018 the hearing of a complaint lodged by the prosecutor's office against the decision by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to refuse to place the leader of the Movement of New Forces party, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, under house arrest.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter, a respective ruling was announced at a court session on Wednesday, in particular, because seven deputies said they were ready to bail out Saakashvili, but not all of them came to court.

As reported, on December 5, Saakashvili was detained, but his supporters blocked the police van and "freed" him. The politician was placed on the wanted list.

Saakashvili was detained again on December 8. The case on Saakashvili was opened pursuant to Part 2, Article 256 of the Criminal Code (assistance to participants of criminal organizations and concealment of their criminal activity), which envisages from five to ten years of imprisonment. After his arrest, he was taken to the SBU's detention center in Kyiv, where he went on a hunger strike.

On December 11, the court refused to grant the motion submitted by the prosecutor's office to choose a measure of round-the-clock house arrest to Saakashvili.

On December 22, it was planned to consider an appeal from the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against the decision of the Pechersky District Court to refuse to apply the measure of restraint for Saakashvili in the form of house arrest.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Court upholds decision to deny Saakashvili status of person in need of protection

Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

Amsterdam confirms Saakashvili's right to Dutch citizenship

Saakashvili to sue SBU, prepares lawsuit at ECHR due to 'abduction'

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

Saakashvili to visit SBU for questioning on Dec 26

Saakashvili cannot come to SBU for interrogation on Dec 22 due to court session

Saakashvili publishes open letter to Poroshenko

Poroshenko's press secretary releases photocopy of Saakashvili's letter

LATEST

Stab wounds found on Nozdrovska's body, there are no suspects yet – police

Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

Some Ukrainians released from ORDLO suspected of aiding enemy

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

Groysman sells UAH 8.8 mln worth of real estate to his wife's company

ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА