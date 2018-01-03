Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Kyiv Court of Appeal has postponed until January 11, 2018 the hearing of a complaint lodged by the prosecutor's office against the decision by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to refuse to place the leader of the Movement of New Forces party, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, under house arrest.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter, a respective ruling was announced at a court session on Wednesday, in particular, because seven deputies said they were ready to bail out Saakashvili, but not all of them came to court.

As reported, on December 5, Saakashvili was detained, but his supporters blocked the police van and "freed" him. The politician was placed on the wanted list.

Saakashvili was detained again on December 8. The case on Saakashvili was opened pursuant to Part 2, Article 256 of the Criminal Code (assistance to participants of criminal organizations and concealment of their criminal activity), which envisages from five to ten years of imprisonment. After his arrest, he was taken to the SBU's detention center in Kyiv, where he went on a hunger strike.

On December 11, the court refused to grant the motion submitted by the prosecutor's office to choose a measure of round-the-clock house arrest to Saakashvili.

On December 22, it was planned to consider an appeal from the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against the decision of the Pechersky District Court to refuse to apply the measure of restraint for Saakashvili in the form of house arrest.