VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

Spar Ukraine Corp. LLC, part of VolWest Group investment group (Lutsk), has opened the first grocery store of the international brand SPAR in this city, expanding the network to 11 facilities in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the company, the official opening of the facility took place at 7A Koniakina Street on December 28.

According to the report, the store area was 430 square meters, its infrastructure also includes an express cafe.

"Some 90% of products in the new store are of Ukrainian origin, as well as private label products of international and Ukrainian companies," the press service said.

According to its data, the company plans in the near future to open more stores in Zakarpattia and other regions of western Ukraine.