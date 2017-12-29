Facts

17:21 29.12.2017

VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

Spar Ukraine Corp. LLC, part of VolWest Group investment group (Lutsk), has opened the first grocery store of the international brand SPAR in this city, expanding the network to 11 facilities in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the company, the official opening of the facility took place at 7A Koniakina Street on December 28.

According to the report, the store area was 430 square meters, its infrastructure also includes an express cafe.

"Some 90% of products in the new store are of Ukrainian origin, as well as private label products of international and Ukrainian companies," the press service said.

According to its data, the company plans in the near future to open more stores in Zakarpattia and other regions of western Ukraine.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Poroshenko intends to initiate legislative changes ensuring continuity of trial

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

Economic counter-intelligence functions to remain under SBU after National Bureau of Financial Security created – Hrytsak

SBU ceases activities of nearly 400 administrators of anti-Ukrainian Internet resources in 2017

PGO files appeal against verdict in case of journalist Veremiy murder

Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

President signs decrees on creation of district courts

SAPO to hire four new prosecutors on competitive basis – Kholodnytsky

Examination confirms authenticity of talks between Saakashvili and Kurchenko

Alleged Russian spy Yezhov did not have access to information 'for official use'

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА