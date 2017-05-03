VolWest Group opens first SPAR supermarket in Ukraine

Spar Ukraine Corp. LLC, part of VolWest Group investment group (Lutsk), has opened the first grocery store of the SPAR international brand with an area of 250 square meters in Ukraine in Rivne.

According to a company press release, 90% of the products in the new store are of Ukrainian origin, as well as Private Label products of international and Ukrainian companies.

In addition, the company plans in the near future to open another store in the new SPAR Express format in Ternopil.

As reported, on January 24, 2017 Spar Ukraine Corp. signed a cooperation agreement with Spar International, which provides for the development of the Spar network in the Ukrainian market by opening its own and franchised stores.

The company intends by the end of 2017 to open 15 Spar stores in Ukraine and within three years - 50 retail outlets.

Spar in Ukraine will be developed in four retail formats: Spar Express (convenience stores of up to 200 sq m), Spar (supermarkets of 200-800 sq m), EuroSpar (supermarkets of 800-3,000 sq m), and InterSpar (hypermarkets of more than 3,000 sq m).

Spar Ukraine Corp. LLC was established in 2017.