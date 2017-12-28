President signs laws needed for health care reform

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the laws that are needed to start reforming the health care system.

"I'm launching medical reform. The year 2018 will be successful for its implementation. Medical reform will be successful when we participate together in decisive changes," he said.

In particular, the issue concerns the law on state financial guarantees (bill No. 6327), as well as the law on improving the provision of medical care in rural areas (bill No. 7117).

"By signing the laws, I guarantee the right of every Ukrainian to high-quality medicine," Poroshenko said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday adopted at the second reading the bill on improving the availability and quality of medical care in rural areas, introduced by the president of Ukraine (bill No. 7117). According to the Health Ministry, the adopted law will provide about UAH 5 billion for the strengthening of medical infrastructure in rural areas within two years. The law stipulates the provision of housing and transport in the rural areas, the creation of opportunities for education and professional development, and determines the priority development of the telecommunications infrastructure for the functioning of the electronic healthcare system and introduction of telemedicine, previously announced by the president.

Earlier, on October 19, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada supported at second reading and as a whole the bill on state financial guarantees for the provision of medical services and medicines (No. 6327), which initiates medical reform, in particular, changes in the system of financing medical services.