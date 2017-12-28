Facts

16:05 28.12.2017

President signs laws needed for health care reform

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the laws that are needed to start reforming the health care system.

"I'm launching medical reform. The year 2018 will be successful for its implementation. Medical reform will be successful when we participate together in decisive changes," he said.

In particular, the issue concerns the law on state financial guarantees (bill No. 6327), as well as the law on improving the provision of medical care in rural areas (bill No. 7117).

"By signing the laws, I guarantee the right of every Ukrainian to high-quality medicine," Poroshenko said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday adopted at the second reading the bill on improving the availability and quality of medical care in rural areas, introduced by the president of Ukraine (bill No. 7117). According to the Health Ministry, the adopted law will provide about UAH 5 billion for the strengthening of medical infrastructure in rural areas within two years. The law stipulates the provision of housing and transport in the rural areas, the creation of opportunities for education and professional development, and determines the priority development of the telecommunications infrastructure for the functioning of the electronic healthcare system and introduction of telemedicine, previously announced by the president.

Earlier, on October 19, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada supported at second reading and as a whole the bill on state financial guarantees for the provision of medical services and medicines (No. 6327), which initiates medical reform, in particular, changes in the system of financing medical services.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

All 74 freed Ukrainian hostages already in government-controlled area

Ukrainians name Poroshenko 'Politician of the Year,' visa-free regime 'Event of the Year'

Poroshenko signs abolition of provision on reducing number of prosecutors from 2018

Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself - Poroshenko

Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself

Poroshenko submits bill on anti-corruption court to Rada

Poroshenko, Merkel believe Ukrainian hostages must be liberated by year-end

Merkel, Poroshenko back involvement of Germany, France in process of returning Russian officers to JCCC

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on successful test of Vilkha missile system

LATEST

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Cabinet approves Energoatom's financial plan for 2018 with UAH 328 mln in net profit

France to continue to work for release of Ukrainian hostages and supports country's sovereignty – Ambassador Dumont

SAPO closes case against MP Dovhy

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА