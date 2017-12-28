Facts

09:39 28.12.2017

Merkel, Macron call on parties to Donbas conflict to facilitate further exchange of prisoners

Merkel, Macron call on parties to Donbas conflict to facilitate further exchange of prisoners

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have welcomed the exchange of detained persons on both sides of the conflict in the east of Ukraine on Wednesday and called to continue the process until all the prisoners are released.

"Chancellor Merkel and President Macron called on the parties to the conflict to facilitate the exchange of remaining prisoners, to give full access to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and to support the ICRC search for missing persons," reads the statement by Merkel and Macron posted on the website of the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany on Wednesday evening.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Merkel welcomes Poroshenko's actions to create Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine

Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

Poroshenko, Merkel believe Ukrainian hostages must be liberated by year-end

Merkel, Poroshenko back involvement of Germany, France in process of returning Russian officers to JCCC

EU sees no progress to roll back Russian sanctions

Macron, Merkel to inform European Council members on implementation of Minsk Agreements

Poroshenko, Merkel intend to exert maximum efforts to ensure release of Ukrainian prisoners in Donbas

Poroshenko greets Merkel on election victory, discusses peacekeepers deployment in Donbas

Poroshenko, Groysman congratulate Merkel on winning election

Merkel believes in possibility of solving Donbas problem within Normandy format

LATEST

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Cabinet approves Energoatom's financial plan for 2018 with UAH 328 mln in net profit

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА