Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a number of normative and legal acts necessary to launch a medical reform.

It is, in particular, about the approval of the provision on the National Health Service, which will be created before the end of the first half of 2018 and will work from July next year.

In addition, during the meeting, with a proviso to finalize within one day, the methodology for calculating the cost of medical care services, the procedure for holding a competition for holding the position of the head of state/municipal institutions, the provision on the supervisory board of the health care institution, as well as changes to the standard contract with the heads of health facilities have been confirmed.