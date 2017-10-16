Some 90% of clinics will be ready for medical reform in two years - Berezenko

Government bill No. 6327 on state guarantees for the provision of medical services and medicines foresees 2.5 years for the adaptation of clinics to the medical reform, Serhiy Berezenko, a member of the parliamentary committee on health care, the deputy head of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction in the Verkhovna Rada, has said.

"Everything related to secondary and tertiary medical care will be introduced only from January 1, 2020. That means we have two and a half years to adapt hospitals, protocols, start the eHealth system," Berezenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am sure that in two years more than 90% of medical institutions will be ready for these changes," he stressed.

The deputy noted changes in the system of primary medical care or the system of family doctors will be launched from January 1, 2018.

"About UAH 13.3 billion is already stipulated for this in the draft national budget. We applied to the budget committee to increase this amount to the required UAH 14 billion," Berezenko said.