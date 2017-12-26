Saakashvili to sue SBU, prepares lawsuit at ECHR due to 'abduction'

The leader of the Movement of New Forces party and former Georgian president, Mikheil Saakashvili, has said he plans to sue the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and to file a lawsuit on the protection of his rights at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"The SBU kidnapped me from home, used force, without law and a single document... We are preparing a lawsuit against the SBU for bandits, an attack, abduction of a person. We are also preparing a lawsuit at the ECHR. In the lawsuit I will demand compensation for my abduction," he told reporters outside the building of the SBU's main investigation department in Kyiv on Tuesday, where he arrived for questioning.