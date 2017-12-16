Kyiv protests against prolongation of illegal arrest of Ukraine's Hryb in Russia

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has expressed a strong protest in connection with the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnodar, Russia, which prolonged the arrest of the illegally detained citizen of Ukraine, Pavlo Hryb, until March 4, 2018.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine added that the ungrounded detention of Hryb in custody, ignoring of his rights by Russia, in particular his rights to receive the badly needed medical assistance, meet with parents and communicate in in his native language during a meeting with the consul "is a convincing evidence of systematic violations by the Russian side of the rights of Ukrainian citizens held in penitentiary institutions and the absence of justice in the Russian Federation. "

As earlier reported, Ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28 that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites. It was agreed that Pavlo would return the same day. After he failed to return the next day, Ihor Hryb travelled to Gomel to look for him.

He said that in Belarus he had learned that Pavlo was on a Russian list of wanted persons in connection with a terrorist attack, and that a search had been initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service's Directorate for the Krasnodar region in Sochi.

It was reported on September 7 that Hryb was in a detention facility in Krasnodar, Russia.

On September 15, Pavlo Hryb's sister Olha Hryb said her brother was transferred from jail to hospital. According to her, neither Ukrainian consuls, nor Ukrainian doctors were allowed to visit the detainee.

Ukrainian doctors arrived in Russia on October 12 to examine Hryb, who is being held in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar and does not receive the necessary medical care, but the Russian side didn't allow them to examine the Ukrainian.

Russia's Krasnodar Regional Court on December 15 extended a pre-trial preventive measure in the form of arrest for Hryb until March 4, 2018.