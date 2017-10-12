Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

The Russian side has refused Ukrainian doctors to examine the citizen of Ukraine Pavlo Hryb, his father Ihor Hryb has said.

"A representative of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Rostov-on-Don has just said that the representatives of the Russian side, despite the letter of the ECHR and multiple notes of Ukrainian diplomats, did not give permission for Ukrainian doctors V.Prytula and Yu. Kuchyn to visit Hryb," Ihor Hryb wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, Ukrainian doctors arrived in Russia on Thursday to examine Hryb, who is being held in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar and does not receive the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Health has chosen these specialists who, from October 12 to October 15, should conduct a medical examination of Hryb.