Facts

12:31 12.10.2017

Source of financing professional pension system could be extra social security tax payments or salary charges

Social Policy Minister of Ukraine Andriy Reva has said that the source of financing of the professional pension system for risky professions could be additional sums of social security tax or salary charges, while the final decision has not yet been made.

"We are to draw up a bill on professional pension system within six months. We should select a concept what funds will be used for the professional system. There are few options: we do this thanks to additional social security tax or the funds to be paid from the salaries of these people," the minister said at a roundtable in Kyiv on Thursday, asked about the possibility of returning to an idea of the increased social security tax rates for risky professions.

Reva said that the issue is being discussed, and profile experts will be involved in the work on the bill.

