Number of job seekers declines after introducing visa-free regime with EU – Reva

Following the introduction of the visa-free regime with the European Union the number of applicants for one employment vacancy in Ukraine declined, Social Policy Minister Andriy Reva has said.

"The trend on the labor market is such that opportunities to work in neighboring countries has led to a decline in applicants who live and desire to work in Ukraine," he said at a press conference on Thursday in Kyiv.

Reva said employers need to change salary levels and work more closely with employment centers.

According to the minister, in 2017 employment centers found work for 746,000, of whom 45% were employed before losing work. He added that 11,000 persons participated in the Anti-terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine.

The total number of unemployed persons from December 1, 2016 has declined by 9%.

The number of registered unemployed persons at employment centers as of December 1, 2017 is 309,000.