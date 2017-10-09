Ukraine first to exhibit promising defense solutions at AUSA 2017

The Ukroboronprom State Concern will first exhibit promising solutions of the Ukrainian defense industry at the AUSA 2017 Annual Meeting & Exposition (the Association of the United States Army) to be held in Washington on October 9 through October 11, 2017.

The concern told Interfax-Ukraine that potential partners and visitors of the Ukrainian stand at the AUSA 2017 would be able to see promising Ukrainian armored vehicles, including BTR-4 (APC) and Phantom-2 Unmanned armored personnel carrier, promising precise aircraft weapon, new radar systems, new small weapons and artillery armament.

A total of 20 Ukroboronprom's members exhibit their products at the AUSA 2017, including Malyshev Plant, Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau, Kyiv and Zhytomyr Armor Plants, Artem Machine-Building Firm, Radar Kyiv Plant, Mykolaiv Aircraft Repair Plant, Konotop-based Aviakon aircraft repair plant, Artillery Armament Design Bureau, Iskra Scientific and Production Complex, Mayak Plant, Ukrspecexport state-owned enterprise and its subsidiaries: Spectechnoexport, Promoboronexport, Progress, Ukroboronservice and Ukrinmash.

Ukroboronprom Director General Roman Romanov heads the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukraine will conduct the presentation entitled "Experience of Ukrainian Defense Industry in the Conditions of Hybrid War" at the AUSA 2017.