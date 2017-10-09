Facts

09:43 09.10.2017

Ukraine first to exhibit promising defense solutions at AUSA 2017

Ukraine first to exhibit promising defense solutions at AUSA 2017

 The Ukroboronprom State Concern will first exhibit promising solutions of the Ukrainian defense industry at the AUSA 2017 Annual Meeting & Exposition (the Association of the United States Army) to be held in Washington on October 9 through October 11, 2017.

The concern told Interfax-Ukraine that potential partners and visitors of the Ukrainian stand at the AUSA 2017 would be able to see promising Ukrainian armored vehicles, including BTR-4 (APC) and Phantom-2 Unmanned armored personnel carrier, promising precise aircraft weapon, new radar systems, new small weapons and artillery armament.

A total of 20 Ukroboronprom's members exhibit their products at the AUSA 2017, including Malyshev Plant, Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau, Kyiv and Zhytomyr Armor Plants, Artem Machine-Building Firm, Radar Kyiv Plant, Mykolaiv Aircraft Repair Plant, Konotop-based Aviakon aircraft repair plant, Artillery Armament Design Bureau, Iskra Scientific and Production Complex, Mayak Plant, Ukrspecexport state-owned enterprise and its subsidiaries: Spectechnoexport, Promoboronexport, Progress, Ukroboronservice and Ukrinmash.

Ukroboronprom Director General Roman Romanov heads the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukraine will conduct the presentation entitled "Experience of Ukrainian Defense Industry in the Conditions of Hybrid War" at the AUSA 2017.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ

Contract with Thailand for supply of Oplot tanks will be executed in full

Poroshenko: 25 top managers of Ukrainian defense enterprises removed from duties after inspections

NATO to help create specialist training center at Ukroboronprom

Ukroboronprom steps up cooperation with Defence Ministry of Turkey

Poroshenko emphasizes need to increase Ukraine's defense, security spending

Ukroboronprom: No trade with Russia since 2014

Ukroboronprom's delegation discusses expansion of defense cooperation in Lithuania

Ukroboronprom to make batch of Dozor-B armored vehicles at Lviv Armored Plant for Ukraine

Ukraine's state defense giant Ukroboronprom to open representative office in Turkey, Poland

NABU investigating cases against Ukroboronprom officials

ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ

Smart-Holding pays UAH 5 mln bail for director of Ukrgazvydobutok

PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

Ukraine to host NATO PA for first time in 2020 – Gerashchenko

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 26 times on Sunday

Court arrests Ukrgazvydobutok's director with UAH 5 mln bail option

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

SBU exposes involvement of Russian 'Wagner PMC' headed by Utkin in destroying Il-76 in Donbas, Debaltseve events – Hrytsak

GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

Poroshenko signs legislation extending law on special status of certain districts in Donbas

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА