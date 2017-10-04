Facts

13:08 04.10.2017

Native language study to be determined individually for each minority

Ukrainian Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevych has said that the volume of studying the native language in educational institutions, as well as a list of subjects to be taught in this language, will be determined individually for each national minority.

"The volume of studying the native language, as well as a list of subjects to be taught in this language, will be determined individually for each ethnic minority. These things are approved at the level of a Cabinet of Ministers resolution," the press service of the Education and Science Ministry quoted her as saying on October 3.

As reported, on September 28, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry sent the education law for examination by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

On September 26, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that the country intended to block rapprochement between Ukraine and the EU because of the law on education.

On September 28, the law on education came into force.

Among other things, the law stipulates that the state language is a language of learning at educational institutions, but one or several subjects in two or more languages, namely, the state language, English and other European Union official languages can be taught in compliance with the educational program.

People, who belong to ethnic minorities, are guaranteed the right for learning in the native language along with the Ukrainian language in separate groups of municipal pre-school and primary school institutions.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Bill on state policy on occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions submitted to Rada

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's secret decision on military-technical cooperation with individual states

Ukraine demands int'l humanitarian missions' access in Donbas

Rada adopts law changing procedural codes for functioning of Supreme Court

Investigation of 'Yanukovych clan' crimes complete

LATEST

Cabinet approves signing of agreement with Moldova on joint control at state border

NABU summons Odesa mayor for questioning on witness stand

Opposition Bloc deputies split on judicial reform vote - Novinsky

Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Poroshenko. U.S. GE Transportation CEO discuss involvement of U.S. in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's locomotive fleet

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua/catalog5785.html
ADVERTISING