Prosecutors under court decision pass to Ukrzaliznytsia 1,000 wagons earlier belonging to Klymenko's Unison Group

The main military prosecutor's office of Ukraine under the decision of the Kyiv Pechersky District Court has transferred to Ukrzaliznytsia 1,000 of arrested railway high-sided wagons owned by the company affiliated with the former Minister of Income and Taxes, Oleksandr Klymenko, Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoliy Matios has said.

"The main military prosecutor's office under the decision of the Pechersky District Court passed 1,000 high-sided wagons arrested and detained by the State Border Service and the customs bodies of Ukraine to Ukrzaliznytsia," he said at a joint briefing with Ukrzaliznytsia Chairman Wojciech Balczun in Kyiv.

Matios noted these cars before confiscation belonged to Unison Group LLC, which is related to former Minister of Income and Taxes Oleksandr Klymenko.