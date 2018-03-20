Facts

16:27 20.03.2018

Main military prosecutor's office completes investigation into Klymenko's 'tax platforms'

Main military prosecutor's office completes investigation into Klymenko's 'tax platforms'

 Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoliy Matios has said that an investigation into 'tax platforms' of former income and tax minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Klymenko has been completed.

"We have done it! ...my subordinates first in the modern history of Ukraine successfully investigated into a large business case about a criminal group," Matios wrote on his Facebook page and posted a document on the completion of the investigation.

According to the document posted by Matios, on March 14, 2018, Main Military Prosecutor's Office finished the investigation in a criminal case about 'tax platforms' opened against Klymenko and other 52 officials of the former Income and Tax Ministry of Ukraine.

The criminal case has hundreds of volumes. Twenty five out of 52 persons who are notified that they are suspected under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 25, Part 2 of Article 264 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are on the wanted list. Some 96 lawyers are defending the suspects.

"The total amount of the losses established by investigators amounted to more than UAH 104 billion. The total amount of bails paid by the suspects amounted to more than UAH 74 million. During the investigation two deals on admission of guilt were signed with the suspects, who refunded losses of UAH 26 million. In order to provide compensation of loss to the state investigators and court arrested property of the suspects for the amount of UAH 6.9 billion, including 40 houses, 117 flats, 95 land parcels, 137 nonresidential premises, 162 cars, 1,000 wagons, corporate rights with a face value of some UAH 400 million, and 194 accounts," the investigators said in the document posted by Matios.

In addition, cash amounting to $4.4 million, UAH 9.8 million, EUR 7,200 was seized during raids, and another $5 million was arrested in the accounts of the suspects.

"The investigators of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office thanks to close cooperation with the economy protection department of the National Police of the Interior Ministry in less than 10 months lawfully collected ample evidence of the existence and functioning of a criminal group led by Klymenko consisting of high-ranking officials of the Income and Tax Ministry," Main Military Prosecutor's Office said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Investigators officially received from UN a photocopy of Yanukovych's letter to Putin

Ukrainian law enforcers establish data of 500 members of 'Crimea's Self defense' – Crimea's prosecutor

Prosecutor's office wants examination to confirm identity of Putin, Shoigu, Aksionov on videos in Yanukovych treason case

Poroshenko awards Matios with rank of Colonel-General of Justice

Military prosecutor's office opens one more criminal case against ex-minister Klymenko

Judge from Odesa region detained for court decisions' falsification to deprive Donetsk citizens of property rights – Matios

1,600 Ukrainian law enforcers, officials were potential targets of Russian special services - Matios

Investigators close to finding those who organize terrorist attacks

Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

It will be difficult for Ukraine to compensate for ammo losses over last 2 years

LATEST

Non-recognition of presidential elections in Crimea will become additional argument for imposing sanctions on Russia – Justice minister

Hungary won't be able to block Ukraine-NATO bilateral relations – MFA

MP Savchenko says Presidential Administration ordered her 'liquidation' three times

G7 supports Venice Commission recommendations on e-declarations for anti-corruption activists in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands Russia let consul visit Ukrainian prisoner Sentsov

Ukraine, Qatar sign military and technical cooperation deal

EU supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, reform process

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА