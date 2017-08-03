Wladimir Klitschko finishes his boxing career

Ukrainian heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired from boxing, according to the German Sport Bild.

The BBC correspondent wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Klitschko is finishing his career.

Thus, there will be no rematch against boxer Anthony Joshua.

The official website of Wladimir Klitschko currently is not working due to traffic exceeding.

As reported, on April 29, ex-holder of world heavyweight boxing titles by IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA, 41, Klitschko lost in the title fight for the WBA and IBO belts to the Briton Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian was knocked out in the 11th round by current champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April.

Klitschko last stepped in the ring on November 28, 2015, when he lost on points in the title fight to British Tyson Fury and lost all his belts. After that, the parties several times tried to agree on a rematch, but it never took place. In October 2016, Fury renounced all his titles.