Two ATO participants Osmayev, Okuyeva attacked in downtown Kyiv

Participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, who served in the Kyiv-2 police battalion, Adam Osmayev and Amina Okuyeva, were attacked in Podil residential area in Kyiv, director of the communication department of the Interior Ministry, Artem Shevchenko, said.

"In Podil in Kyiv, there was an audacious and insidious enemy attack on the patriots of Ukraine, ATO participants, volunteers who in 2014 defended their country in the ranks of the Kyiv-2 police battalion, Adam Osmayev and Amina Okuyeva. The attacker introduced himself as a foreign journalist and approached them with a request for an interview. Then he opened fire from a gun, and wounded Adam," Shevchenko wrote on his Facebook page

Omayev's wife, Okuyeva, opened fire in self-defense and seriously wounded the assassin, the spokesman said.