Facts

12:51 31.05.2017

Ukrainian FM, U.S. Senator Booker discuss security situation in Donbas

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and U.S. Senator Cory Booker at the meeting in Kyiv have discussed the situation in the east of Ukraine, reforms in the country and U.S. support.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation in the east of Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression, as well as the progress of our state in implementing domestic reforms, primarily in the fight against corruption and in reforming the judiciary," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.

The American senator assured the minister of the devotion of the U.S. Congress to the continuation of the sanctions policy against Russia and the further implementation of programs in support of Ukraine.

