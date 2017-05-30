Facts

10:24 30.05.2017

Russia and Putin bigger threat to world security than ISIS

Russia and its president Vladimir Putin are a bigger threat to the world security than the Islamic State, U.S. Republican Senator John McCain has said.

"I think ISIS can do terrible things. But it's the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy and that is to change the outcome of an American election," he said in an interview to the ABC channel.

"So I view Vladimir Putin — who has dismembered Ukraine, a sovereign nation, who is putting pressure on the Baltics — I view the Russians as the greatest challenge we face today," McCain added.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Militants shell Bakhmut farm, it catches fire

Yandex illegally collected Ukrainians' personal data, transferred them to Russia

ATO HQ registers 48 attacks by militants on Ukrainian army positions, 7 wounded soldiers

Some sources say Russia deploying nuclear weapons in Crimea - Parubiy at NATO PA

Some 448 Ukrainian military take part in UN peacekeeping operations

LATEST

Prystaiko to represent Ukraine at Normandy Four meeting on May 30

Gerashchenko calls for blocking all websites of 'LPR', 'DPR' in Ukraine

Very difficult to achieve progress in Donbas settlement without peacekeepers

Court dismisses lawyers' request to postpone hearing of Yanukovych's case

Yanukovych lawyers submit complaint by ex president to court

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить куртку мужскую на price.ua
ADVERTISING