Kyiv seeking creating Donbas subgroup for control over border with Russia

The Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) at talks in Minsk has proposed setting up a working group to restore Ukraine's control over its border with Russia in Donbas, Ukrainian representative in the TCG working subgroup for political issues Oleksandr Motsyk said.

"We are now actively advancing this issue. If you look at the Minsk Agreements, the picture there is unclear as to what will happen to our border. And such a group must be created," Motsyk said at a roundtable in Kyiv on Tuesday.

It is a pity that such a group was not formed earlier, he said. "Such a group must be created. Without resolving the border issue, we cannot talk about settlement or holding elections," he said.

At present the TCG has four subgroups: on political, economic, humanitarian and security issues.