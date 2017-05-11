Ukroboronprom steps up cooperation with Defence Ministry of Turkey

The Ukroboronprom State Concern has signed a memorandum to step up cooperation with the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries of the Defence Ministry of Turkey.

The press service of the concern reported on Wednesday that the document was signed at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF 2017 held in Istanbul on May 9 through May 12 with participation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov and Undersecretary for Defence Industries of Turkey Ismail Demir.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in creation of new arms, including aircraft and earth-based systems for Armed Forces of Ukraine and Turkey, the press service said.

The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries of the Defence Ministry of Turkey is the key manager of budget funds in Turkish defense industry. It is in charge of provision of the Armed Forces of Turkey with all types of arms, vehicles and ammunition, the concern said.

At present, participants in Ukroboronprom, created by the president decree in December 2010, are over 130 enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry, including Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries.