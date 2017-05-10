Klimkin hopes Macron will discuss Normandy format coordination during his visit to Germany

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin expects that Emmanuel Macron during his first visit as President of France to Germany will discuss, among other things, the issue of coordination of the parties in the Normandy format.

"Of course, we all understand that the new president of France will visit Germany in the early days and coordination will be one of the issues within the Normandy format between us and our French and German friends," Klimkin said in an interview the with Voice of America.

The foreign minister also expressed confidence that the newly elected president of France will contribute to pressure on Russia, including with regard to the implementation of the Minsk accords. "I am sure that he and his team will work consistently and powerfully to press on Russia in order to fulfill what it must fulfill. [...] Now we need to jointly find a complicated tactic, for there are no simple solutions anymore, how to pressure Russia to get out of this impasse it has brought the Minsk agreements to," Klimkin said.