Facts

12:41 01.05.2017

President's citizenship commission has not considered stripping Artemenko of citizenship

The Ukrainian president's citizenship commission at its meeting last week did not consider the issue of stripping MP Andriy Artemenko (former members of the Radical Party of Ukraine) of Ukrainian citizenship, a member of the commission, MP from Petro Poroshenko Bloc, a member of the human rights committee, Valeriy Patskan has said.

"There was a [meeting of the] commission last week where the issue of Mr. Artemenko was not discussed. He also sent me a request as a member of the commission. I do not have the answer now," he said on 112 TV Channel late on Sunday, April 30.

"When the issue is put on the agenda of the commission I would be able to comment on it. Then a decision of the president on the basis of the commission's materials will be made to strip him of citizenship," Patskan said.

He said that amendments to legislation should be made regarding termination of Ukrainian citizenship for persons with dual citizenships and more.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

