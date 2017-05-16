Rada terminates parliament deputy Artemenko's mandate

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has terminated the powers of independent MP Andriy Artemenko.

A total of 244 lawmakers voted for this decision on Tuesday morning, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Parliament resolution No. 6445 says Artemenko's people's deputy powers have been terminated "in connection with the termination of his Ukrainian citizenship."

As reported, in February 2017, The New York Times reported that Artemenko had handed a detailed plan for peace in eastern Ukraine that he said he authored over to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The plan suggested holding a national referendum in Ukraine on 'leasing Crimea to Russia for a period of 50 to 100 years'.

Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating a criminal case against Artemenko opened on suspicion of anti-national actions in collaboration with Russia.

On February 20, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party decided to expel deputy Artemenko from its team.

Artemenko is also the initiator of the draft law on introducing amendments to the law on citizenship of Ukraine regarding dual citizenship.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said the PGO has enough evidence that Artemenko has Canadian citizenship, in addition to Ukrainian citizenship.

On April 21, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office requested Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov to initiate the procedure of stripping Artemenko of Ukrainian citizenship with the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

On May 4, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko signed decree on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship of a number of people, including MP Andriy Artemenko.