Saakashvili's brother denied right to permanent residence in Ukraine

Ex-president of Georgia and former head of Odesa Region Administration, currently Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili has said his brother David Saakashvili has been denied the right to permanent residence in Ukraine, Georgian media reported on April 16.

"It is a very low blow! Businessmen who support us are being shut down, and nobody touches oligarchs. I also learnt yesterday that based on a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine, the permanent residence permit for my brother David Saakashvili was canceled and he must leave Ukraine," Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.

"It's nothing! We'll break through! All this proves once again that we are on the right track," Saakashvili wrote.