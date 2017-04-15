Facts

11:47 15.04.2017

Poroshenko signs law setting up unified state register of persons liable for military service

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law setting up a unified state register of persons liable for military service.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the president signed this law on April 14, 2017.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the state register will be a unified automated information and telecommunications system for storage of information about all military conscripts.

The register will contain personal and official data of citizens liable for military service from the age of 17 to 60, in particular, information about the date of departure from Ukraine and the date of return to the territory of Ukraine.

Information from the Central Election Commission, the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Education, migration and fiscal services will be included in the register. The register will also be replenished with the data of conscripts from registration cards and personal files of military enlistment offices.

The owner of all information will be the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, while the manager will be the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
