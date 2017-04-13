Ukraine attaches new evidence to Crimean lawsuit in ECHR

Ukraine has sent new and unprecedented evidence in support of its Crimean lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said.

"Over the past few months we have done a lot of work on preparing and submitting additional explanations to the first Crimean case. There is a number of facts and evidence which are absolutely new and unprecedented and which we plan to voice," Petrenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"With the evidence and explanations that we've submitted to the first Crimean case, there is practically no chance for Russians to lie and refute anything," he said.

The justice minister also announced a separate press conference on this matter.