Facts

17:47 12.04.2017

Saakashvili proposes new "wall project' for Donbas

Ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, the leader of the party Rukh of Novykh Syl, Mikheil Saakashvili, stands for the construction of a wall that would separate the occupied part of Donbas from the rest of Ukraine.

"I am for building of a large wall (not the Yatsenyuk's type, but a real one), and temporarily isolate ourselves from the occupied part of Donbas, concentrating on the rest of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook's page on Wednesday.

Saakashvili expressed confidence in the return of the occupied territories, but "after we defeat corruption and begin rapid development."

"But in order to return them [occupied territories] quickly, changes must first take place in Kyiv," the politician said.

As reported, in September 2014, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatseniuk announced the beginning of the project 'Wall' - the construction of a fortification on the border with the Russian Federation.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in 2016 UAH 120 million out of UAH 200 million was spent for the arrangement of the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation, provided for in the budget.

Interfax-Ukraine

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

