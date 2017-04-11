Groysman has no plans to run for president in 2019

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said he does not have ambitions to participate in future presidential election.

"I have a sensational message: in 2019 I will take part in the presidential election, like all citizens of Ukraine - I will come and vote for the presidential candidate. I don't have other intentions. I have already told about this," Groysman said at a press conference on the results of the government's perfomance in Kyiv on Tuesday.