Canada expects government, NGOs to agree on abolishing e-declaration for public activists

Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Waschuk has said that Canada expects the government and civil society to agree on the abolition of electronic declaration requirement for members of non-governmental organizations.

"We hope that during the next weeks the president and non-governmental organizations will be able to achieve mutual understanding about the need to change the adopted law, which in our opinion wrongly extends the obligation of e-declaration to encompass public activists," Waschuk said during the third annual round table meeting of city mayors in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the ambassador, the government and civil society should work together to develop the country's economy and fight corruption.