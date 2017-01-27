All candidates for civil service positions should submit e-declarations from Jan 1

Starting from January 1, 2017 all candidates for civil service positions must submit electronic declarations on assets and income, the press service of the National Agency for Civil Service said.

According to the report, such a declaration should cover the reporting year (from January 1 until December 31 inclusively), preceding the year in which the person submitted an application for his position (the competition), unless otherwise is provided by law and provides information as of December 31 of the reporting year.

Legislation may provide for particular procedures for selecting candidates for vacant positions of e-declarations subjects.

For instance, the law "On civil service" provides a representation of two declarations in the process of such selection: the first declaration is submitted by a person wishing to participate in the contest for a vacant position of public service together with the other documents for participation in the competition; the second declaration is submitted by that person, if he won the contest before his appointment to the post.

In both cases the declaration is submitted for the previous year. At the same time, the period covering the relevant declarations, depends on the time of their submission: for example, if the documents for participation in the competition were presented in December 2016, the first declaration should cover the previous 2015; thus, if the decision of the win in the competition was made in 2017 (e.g. in January), the second declaration should cover the previous 2016.