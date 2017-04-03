NACP completes verification of 3,000 e-declarations, 10 of them sent to NABU

Deputy Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) Ruslan Radetsky has said that the agency has completed the verification of about 3,000 of electronic declarations, ten of them has been handed over to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"As of today, we have carried out an audit of about 3,000 subjects of e-declarations," Radetsky said on the Inter TV channel on Sunday.

He noted that according to the results of the audit, ten declarations had been submitted to the NABU, 17 protocols on administrative responsibility drawn up and submitted to the court.

According to Radetsky, it is possible to increase the number of verified declarations due to the automation of the process stipulated by legislation. However, he said such a system was not created, adding that the head of the department Natalia Korchak is responsible for this issue in the NACP.