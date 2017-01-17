Facts

15:19 17.01.2017

Poroshenko, Jinping agree to hold Ukrainian-Chinese intergovernmental commission in 2017

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to hold the session of the Ukrainian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on cooperation in 2017, the press service of the Ukrainian president has said.

"The two leaders called for the intensification of economic cooperation between Ukraine and China. It was agreed to hold a meeting of the Ukrainian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on cooperation in 2017," the press service said following the results of the talks between the two leaders in Davos.

The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries to maintain peace and stability at both the regional and global levels, including in the framework of the UN Security Council.

"The president of Ukraine noted that Ukraine is interested to take an active part in the implementation of China's initiative "One belt - one way" and has a significant potential for it. The head of China invited the Ukrainian delegation to participate in this forum," the report says.

According to information, the parties agreed to intensify the political dialogue at the highest level, as well as exchange visits, the timing of which will be agreed by diplomatic channels.

As reported, on Tuesday Poroshenko arrived in Switzerland, where he will participate in the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Interfax-Ukraine
