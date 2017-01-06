Facts

16:43 06.01.2017

Ukroboronprom in 2016 modernizes more than 20 battle helicopters for army in 2016

The state-owned Konotop Aircraft Repair Plant Aviakon (Sumy region) in 2016 modernized more than 20 helicopters for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the state-owned Ukroboronprom corporation said in a press release.

According to the press release, one of the key programs of the state military armor outlay for 2016 was fulfilled with the participation of the western military industrial complex for the modernization of the Mi-24PU1 to meet aviation requirements of the Ukrainian army.

The modernization improved defense aviation equipment: the helicopters are equipped with an electronic optical system Adros KT-01AB, providing protection from mobile missile launchers, such as the Igla and Stinger, as well as from air-to-air missiles. New targeting and navigational equipment gives the modernized helicopters improved maneuverability and the ability to reach higher speeds. The battle helicopters have also been equipped with Ukrainian-produced engines, the press release says. The Modernized Mi-24PU-1 is equipped with a powerful 30 mm automatic cannot and various rockets, including very accurate guided anti-tank missiles.

The modernization of helicopters was accomplished within the framework of military cooperation with France. Aviakon in 2008 signed a long-term cooperation contract to modernize the Mi-24 with the French defense contractor Sagem.

Part of Ukroboronprom since 2011 pursuant to a decision taken by the government, Aviakon ensures major repair work, refitting and modernization of the Mi family of helicopters. In July 2016 the enterprise received a certificate of compliance with systems quality meeting NATO's AQAP 2120 standard.

