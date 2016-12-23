Facts

12:09 23.12.2016

Cabinet places Interior, Defense Ministries in charge for agreement implementation of U.S. military assistance program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has designated the Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry as bodies responsible for the implementation of the agreement with the U.S. government regarding the implementation of programs and projects of international assistance in the military sphere.

According to the decree No. 993 dated December 21, the Interior Ministry was included into the list of those responsible for implementation of the agreement on the realization of programs and projects of international assistance in the military field, signed in Washington on December 8, 1999. The Ministry of Defense was earlier responsible for its implementation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to send a written notice to the U.S. government.

The report, which is attached to the decree, states that the decision will allow the Interior Ministry to establish constructive cooperation and exchange of experience in training, retraining of military personnel of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as provide an opportunity to receive international technical assistance from the U.S.

