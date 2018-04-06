Ukraine sees almost 1.6-fold rise in coal imports in Jan-March

Ukraine in January-March 2018 imported 5.746 million tonnes of coal and anthracite (foreign economic activity code 2701), a rise of 57.6% year-over-year.

According to the State Fiscal Service, coal was imported for the amount of $760.468 million, which is 33.5% more than in January-March 2017 ($569.631 million).

The Russian Federation supplied coal for $472.397 million (a share in imports of 62.12%), the United States for $219.929 million (28.92%), Canada for $48.365 million (6.36%), and other countries for $19.777 million (2.6%).

At the same time, Ukraine in January-March 2018 exported 43,338 tonnes of coal and anthracite for $7.8 million, in particular to Russia for $4.597 million, Slovakia for $3.201 million and Hungary for $2,000.