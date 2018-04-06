Economy

09:28 06.04.2018

Ukraine exports electricity for $80.5 mln in Jan-March

Ukraine in January-March this year exported electricity for $80.471 million, in particular in March for $30.813 million.

According to the State Fiscal Service, in January-March electricity was supplied to Hungary for the amount of $51.395 million, Poland for $19.024 million, Moldova for $8.147 million and other countries for $1.905 million.

Thus, in monetary terms exports of Ukrainian electricity in January-March 2018 increased by 18.1% compared to the same period in 2017 ($68.12 million).

In addition, Ukraine in January-March 2018 imported electricity for $457,000 (from Russia for $442,000, from Belarus for $15,000 and Moldova for $1,000).

