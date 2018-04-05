Kyiv to be able to convince partners of effective use of exit capital tax in Ukraine - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is confident that Ukraine will be able to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the necessity of introducing the exit capital tax.

"I declare that we will be able to convince our partners that this [the exit capital tax] today would work in Ukraine, if it works effectively in many countries, starting from Estonia, ending with Georgia. This would significantly increase the investment attractiveness of our state and each region," the president said at an extended government meeting on decentralization in Vinnytsia on Thursday.

The president said that, on his behalf, the issue of justifying the need to introduce the exit capital tax is being discussed at the negotiations with the IMF.