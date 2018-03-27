Economy

12:36 27.03.2018

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees profit rise by 87.2% in 2017, intends to use it for production development

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees profit rise by 87.2% in 2017, intends to use it for production development

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) in 2017 received a net profit of UAH 5.062 billion, while in 2016 it amounted to UAH 2.704 billion.

According to the company's announcement of an annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 26, retained earnings by the end of the year amounted to UAH 32.980 billion.

Over the past year, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increased current liabilities by 23.1%, to UAH 17.044 billion, but reduced long-term liabilities by 2.1%, to UAH 6.791 billion.

At the same time, the plant increased debtor indebtedness by 34.7%, to UAH 22.928 billion.

The assets of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in 2017 increased by 10%, to UAH 89.063 billion, in particular fixed assets by 1.4%, to UAH 47.134 billion.

The shareholders intend to spend net profit received in 2017 on the development of production, dividends won't be accrued and paid.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of steel products in Ukraine. It specializes in production of long products, in particular, fittings and wire rod.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih after blockade of Donbas starts purchasing coal and coke in Russia

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suffers losses due to restrictions in traditional sales markets

EBRD provides $350 mln syndicated loan to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel mill

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih seeking logistics company to deliver metal to ports, iron ore to Europe

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih gets two prestigious BES 6001 certificates to improve competitiveness

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $267 mln in modernization of production in 2017

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to increase wages to employees by 25-70% from May 1

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will spend UAH 2.7 bln of 2016 profit on production development

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih head notes authorities' growing attention to steel mills' problems, improvement of Ukrzaliznytsia work

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $400 mln in modernization in 2017

LATEST

Ukrainian beer market stabilizes first in nine years

Raiffeisen Bank Aval intends to step up development in coming years

Ukrainian president dismisses two NCER members

Nord Stream 2 receives full set of permits in Germany

EIB Group provides EUR 69 mln guarantees to Raiffeisen Bank Aval for expanding SME lending

By 2050 fish could disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs

Fitch affirms city of Kyiv at 'B-', outlook stable

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

Ukrtransgaz to assess demand on gas transit from Romania via Trans-Balkan pipeline

Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА