Economy

17:13 02.01.2018

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the permit to sell donor blood preparations outside the country in 2018 for Biofarma Plasma LLC.

Cabinet resolution No. 1005 dated December 27, 2017 was published in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on December 30, 2017.

Biofarma Plasma was permitted to export 32 medicines and medical devices.

As reported, Biofarma built a pharmaceutical plant in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) in 2014, investing $42 million in it.

Biofarma is among the ten largest Ukrainian drug manufactures. Biofarma produces more than 20 immunobiological preparations of blood, as well as drugs obtained by recombinant DNA technology and probiotics.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Biofarma could open blood plasma fractionator plant in July 2018

Biofarma Plazma receives heat production license

Biofarma to seek review of UNDP decision on outcome of tender for blood purchases

Biofarma to invest $5 mln in development of new drugs over five years

Biofarma plans to restore regular donor institution to receive blood to produce blood products

Biofarma closes representative office in Belarus

BIOFARMA plans to enter Polish, Turkish, Chinese markets – company official

Government permits Biofarma to export blood products, approves export volume

LATEST

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА