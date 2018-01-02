Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the permit to sell donor blood preparations outside the country in 2018 for Biofarma Plasma LLC.

Cabinet resolution No. 1005 dated December 27, 2017 was published in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on December 30, 2017.

Biofarma Plasma was permitted to export 32 medicines and medical devices.

As reported, Biofarma built a pharmaceutical plant in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) in 2014, investing $42 million in it.

Biofarma is among the ten largest Ukrainian drug manufactures. Biofarma produces more than 20 immunobiological preparations of blood, as well as drugs obtained by recombinant DNA technology and probiotics.