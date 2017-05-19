Biofarma to seek review of UNDP decision on outcome of tender for blood purchases

Biofarma LLC manufacturer of blood products (Kyiv) intends to seek a review of the decision on the results of a tender for the purchase of blood from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the winner of which was recognized the Italian pharmaceutical company Kedrion, whose offer was 30% ($600,000) more expensive than that of the national manufacturer.

Biofarma President Kostiantyn Yefymenko said this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"For us, this is a matter of principle. The Ministry of Health has all the means to stop the tender and specify all the details. We are ready to clarify it at any level, we are ready to talk with our opponents, with the UNDP, with experts, to attract experts from abroad. We are sure of our rightness and we want to solve the problem with hemophilia in Ukraine," he said.

Yefymenko explained in early May the UNDP published the results of the tender announced in February for the purchase of medicines for the treatment of patients with hemophilia (factor XVIII). According to the published results, the winner was Italy's Kedrion, whose offer price was $0.16 per international unit (IU), while the offer by Biofarma was $0.11 per IU.

According to the expert, Biofarma has repeatedly appealed to the UNDP for explanations regarding its decision and fulfilled all the procedures stipulated by the UNDP to contest the results of the tender, but has not received any response from the international organization.