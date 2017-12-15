Ukraine imports 17.4 mln tonnes of coal worth $2.4 bln in 11 months

Ukraine in January-November 2017 imported 17.376 million tonnes of coal and anthracite (foreign economic activity code 2701) worth $2.431 billion, in particular in November for $279.606 million.

According to the State Fiscal Service, Ukraine imported coal from Russia for $1.37 billion (the share in imports is 56.36%), from the United States for $603.796 million (24.84%), from Canada for $149.866 million (6.16%), and from other countries for $307.301 million (12.64%).

Thus, in monetary terms coal imports for the period increased by 88.1% compared to January-November 2016 ($1.293 billion).

In natural terms coal imports rose by 22% compared to January-November 2016.

At the same time, Ukraine exported coal and anthracite for $97.961 million for the 11 months of 2017, in particular coal worth $54.828 million to Russia, $36.64 million to Slovakia, $2.566 million to Turkey, and $3.927 million to other countries.