Economy

13:28 12.10.2017

Government approves draft agreement with Switzerland to employ persons accompanying diplomats

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with the Swiss Federal Council on the implementation of paid activity by persons accompanying employees of diplomatic missions, consular offices and permanent missions to international organization, an Interfax-Ukraine reporter has said.

The respective decision was made at a government meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, October 11. Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman read out this decision among those adopted by the government without any discussion.

In particular, the issue concerns the employment of spouses of employees of embassies, persons in union with them similar to marriage, and unmarried children under the age of 25 years.

