Facts

12:23 03.06.2017

Swiss embassy sends 30 truckloads of humanitarian aid to areas of Donetsk region beyond Kyiv control

The Swiss Embassy in Ukraine has sent 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to the areas of Donetsk region, which are beyond Kyiv control, according to the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"Some 30 trucks from the Swiss embassy in Ukraine have crossed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint to the uncontrolled territory," the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

According to the information of the Ukrainian border guards, the trucks are loaded with a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of about 600 tonnes which is intended for the residents of Donetsk region.

