Agriculture Ministry estimates grain harvest in 2017 at 60.2-63 mln tonnes

Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2017 could reach 60.2-63 million tonnes, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts.

"According to preliminary data from the regions, the forecast of a gross grain harvest in Ukraine in the 2017/2018 marketing year, depending on weather conditions, is expected to reach 60.2-63 million tonnes," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the report, on August 4, 2017 the ministry under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister Olena Kovaliova held a meeting of the working group on the grain market functioning.

"The demand for food grain, feed grain and grain for processing industry in Ukraine has been fully met. The volume of exports will exceed the volume of domestic consumption," the deputy minister said.

Head of the Ukrainian Grain Association Mykola Horbachev predicts grain harvest in Ukraine in 2017 at a level of 63.7 million tonnes, while the ratio of wheat of grades 1-3 to grades 4-6 is 60:40.

Participants in the meeting also discussed current issues, in particular, checks by the State Fiscal Service for VAT refunds.