Economy

12:55 22.05.2017

Ukraine's deputy PM blames Russia for crisis in BSEC

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is undergoing a crisis, and Russia is to blame for the fact that a number of BSEC projects are impossible to implement, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development and Trade Minister Stepan Kubiv said.

"We have to acknowledge that we have a crisis in the BSEC. We see it in the suspension of the memorandum on constructing a ring motorway [around the Black Sea]," Kubiv said.

"How can we build this road through the occupied territory? What can we do with the occupied ports? This also pertains to other major projects involving the development of tourism, infrastructure, and so on," Kubiv said.

The construction of the ring motorway around the Black Sea connected to the Trans-European highways and the development of sea routes is now a key issue addressed in the BSEC.

Ukraine will be the next country to hold the BSEC presidency.

